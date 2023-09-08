Buying in bayside: Tips for breaking into the property market

It's important to recognise that there are still plenty of ways to get into the property market. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

As property prices rise around Melbourne, getting a foothold in the property market can feel increasingly difficult. While looking at rising property prices can be disheartening, it's important to recognise that there are still plenty of ways to get into the property market.

If you're looking to break into the property market through the use of a buyer's advocate in Mornington, here are a few simple strategies you can use to ensure you have the best chance possible to break into the Bayside property market.

Be prepared & explore your options

For many people, buying a property outright simply isn't an option. If you're looking to make a purchase, it's important that you ensure that your finances are in order. Before making offers on a property, make sure you have a plan for purchase.

Whether you're looking to share the cost of a property with a family member or seek a guarantor on your loan, having a plan in place will provide you with the information to act when you see a property you're interested in purchasing.

Critically - ensure that your deposit is ready well in advance so that you're prepared when sale day comes. Making sure your deposit is prepared early can help avoid any potential pitfalls and complications - especially if you have delays with finance approval, which can sometimes occur for buyers. As the former professional basketballer, David Robinson once said - preparation is everything.

Set reasonable expectations

It's important that when looking for a property, you set reasonable expectations. While the average length of home ownership has grown over the years, it's important to recognise that the property you buy tomorrow may not be the property you live in ten, twenty, or even thirty years down the road.

One of the classic sayings that come up when purchasing property is to go for the worst house, on the best street. This simple saying highlights that even a poorer-quality property can do well if it's in the right location.

Fascinatingly enough, a poorer quality property doesn't even necessarily have to be a bad thing. Some homes don't sell as well because they've only got one bathroom instead of two, or perhaps the frontage looks a little dated. Often, a small investment into the look of a property can dramatically uplift its value, so don't be afraid to dabble in a property that may not meet all of your expectations.

Be willing to compromise

If you're looking to purchase, but your target area is a little out of reach, consider making a compromise on what you're willing to purchase. For example, if you're looking to live close to the beach, are you comfortable with living a suburb away, rather than right on the waterfront?

Consider the neighbouring suburbs of Brighton and Black Rock. At the time of writing, a prospective buyer could save hundreds of thousands of dollars by purchasing a property, one suburb over. With median property prices nearing the two million dollar market, making small compromises over distance and size may help you save hundreds of thousands of dollars down the track.

Due diligence is critical

When you sign a contract for sale, ensure that appropriate special conditions are included. These clauses are typically focussed on finance, building, and pest inspections. Including these allows you to make a purchase offer without potentially compromising your position if there are extenuating circumstances that impact your ability to purchase a property.

Remember, just because you're looking to purchase a property, doesn't mean you have to do it all alone. Experts such as buyer's advocates, building inspectors, conveyancers, and brokers all form essential parts of the property-buying journey, and if you have any questions, they'll be more than happy to assist you.

Consider renovating, if possible

If you're fit and able to, considering a property that requires repair and renovation may save you substantial amounts of money over time. Of course, you should factor in the expected cost of any renovations when making a purchase - however, if you're able to do the work, you may just be able to save some dimes, while also developing a property that meets your individual needs and desires.

A recent study found that Australia sits third in the world when it comes to home renovations - both in interest, as well as execution. Aussies are well known for their love of property and renovation, as many families watching The Block may like to tell you. Exploring a renovation as part of your next purchase can present an opportunity to create a property that reflects your unique style, and also prepare your property for the future, by introducing modern systems such as induction cooktops.