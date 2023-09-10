On a beautiful spring day a group of new Australians were heading out to Lake St Clair for a day trip to enjoy the countryside, learn more about the Singleton district, socialise and practice their English skills.
The trip was organised by the volunteers from a local group - Singleton English Lessons for New Australians.
At the wheel of the bus, that was taking the day trippers to Lake St Clair, was local GP Tuan Au.
Dr Au understands more than most what it is like to arrive in a new country and not speak the language.
He arrived in Adelaide in 1980 as a Vietnamese refugee. Then aged 15 years he spoke no English and knew very little about Australian customs and its people's unique ways.
"I had a lot of help from charities at that time, not only with language skills, but also socialising with Aussies and learning all about this country. I even played cricket - so keen to be part of the community," he said.
He said without that help from caring people and charities his life would have been far more difficult than it was in adjusting to a new country.
Intensive English lessons were so important for him and enabled him to finish high school and pursue a successful medical career that would eventually lead him to establishing his own practice as a rural generalist in Singleton.
Now along with a group of volunteers, including a number of retired school teachers, he is supporting those recently arrived in Singleton to master English and learn our local ways and customs.
Dr Au said the was prompted to get some volunteers together to teach English as there was a growing number of new arrivals to Singleton working in local industries - few if any could speak English.
Locally there were few options for the new arrivals to learn English and they were also working full-time which also limits their chances of accessing that training.
"It is so isolating if you cannot speak English, it is very lonely for these people and of equal concerns it is how do they seek help, especially in a medical situation, in a place like Singleton that doesn't have the resources for these people with no English," Dr Au said.
The group meets on Saturdays at the Singleton Library from 11:00-2:00pm.
In addition to learning English the group also encourages everyone to socialise with each other and they take excursions, such as the one on Saturday, so they get to meet other members of the community and breakdown the isolation of living in a new country.
Our group is very multicultural, Dr Au said.
"It is wonderful how our community has come together to help people like I was helped all those years ago," he said.
Among the retired school teachers who teach English are Jen Nolan and Gai Scoles who both said the group provided a lovely community feel where people could meet other people in a similar situation and learn new skills and make new friends.
Former teacher Meg Drinan, who helped Dr Au establish the group, is now undertaking training in TESOL - teaching English as a second language to improve her own skills.
She said they regularly had around 20 people come each Saturday and the group were keen to see anyone in the community who wanted to learn English, as their second language, to come and join them
A number of the new arrivals work at the Whittingham abattoir and come from Vietnam others come from Indonesia and across the Pacific.
Another highlight on Saturday was a generous donation from the Singleton District Community Op-Shop. Its president Phil Reid was very happy to hand-over to Dr Au and his volunteers a cheque for $10,000.
The money will be spent on the room hire at the library, bus hire and excursions and buying teaching resource materials.
"We can't thank the Singleton District Community Op-Shop enough for this generous donation it will make such a difference to our group," Ms Drinan said.
"Sue George has also helped us a great deal in establishing the group with all the paperwork involved. It has truly been a community effort to establish and operate the group."
