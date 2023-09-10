The Singleton Argus
A group of volunteers led by Tuan Au and Meg Drinan established a group to teach English to newly arrived Australians working and living in Singleton

Louise Nichols
Louise Nichols
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 9:15am
Phil Reid, president, Singleton District Community Op-shop hands a $10,000 cheque to Tuan Au to help fund the volunteer organisation Singleton English Lessons for New Australians. Picture Louise Nichols
Phil Reid, president, Singleton District Community Op-shop hands a $10,000 cheque to Tuan Au to help fund the volunteer organisation Singleton English Lessons for New Australians. Picture Louise Nichols

On a beautiful spring day a group of new Australians were heading out to Lake St Clair for a day trip to enjoy the countryside, learn more about the Singleton district, socialise and practice their English skills.

