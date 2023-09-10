It has been a long wait for the enthusiasts to get their 'fix' of all things quilting, so much so, that on the first day of Quiltfest in Singleton there was a long queue at the door before opening.
More than 100 people came to Quiltfest on day one with similar figures on day two and fortunately for the organisers, Singleton Quilters, it was a little slower paced on the final day.
"One opening day it was like the Boxing Day sales with a queue of people waiting to get in," said Singleton Quilters president, Marea Baker.
"It was an amazing three days with so much interest in the event which was last held in 2019 due to COVID.
"The pop-up shop, Inspired Embroidery and Sewing, of Singleton, was a hit with the visitors as was the potters display."
Feature quilter this year was Janet Fenwick, a founding member and life member of the Singleton Quilters. A dozen of her quilts were on display including one inspired by a quilt made by convicts on their voyage from England to Australia.
Another feature of this year's event was a display of sewing machines mainly Singer hand crank machines and early electric versions.
They are owned by collector and Singleton Quilters vice president Heather Anderson.
These machines lined the top staircase in the Mechanic Institute - stairway of Singers so to speak.
Ms Anderson started her collection with a Singer 1926 treadle machine her grandmother had left her.
Now the proud owner of 26 vintage machines she says she can't stand to see them dumped as rubbish.
One interesting piece is the Australian made Pinnock that was made in a factory in Lithgow that was converted from sewing machines to the manufacture of ammunition during World War Two.
