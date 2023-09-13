The Singleton Argussport
St Catherine's Catholic College, Singleton under 12 girls AFL side named NSW champions

By Chloe Coleman
September 13 2023 - 2:00pm
St Catherine's Catholic College, Singleton's under 12 girls AFL team are state champions. Pictures supplied
The St Catherine's Catholic College under 12 girls AFL team has dominated at the Paul Kelly Cup finals, coming home as state champions and earning the title best primary school team in NSW.

