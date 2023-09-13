The St Catherine's Catholic College under 12 girls AFL team has dominated at the Paul Kelly Cup finals, coming home as state champions and earning the title best primary school team in NSW.
Held at GIANTS Stadium, Sydney on Tuesday, August 29, the girls were victorious in all five games played on the day, winning the grand final 32-19 against Henschke Catholic Primary School from Wagga Wagga.
St Catherine's star Quin Neyland, who is the only one on the team to play outside of school, was named best on ground for her incredible performance.
She kicked four goals in the first half which set the team up for success from the get-go.
She was recently named player of the tournament while captaining the NSW under 12 school girls side, which saw the team become national champions.
Neyland competed in the School Sport Australia national swimming championship at Olympic Park on the same day, and was rushing back and forth between games, playing AFL with her swimmers underneath.
But even without Neyland, the St Catherine's girls more than held their own, winning their first game of the day 36-1 without her on the field.
Coach Patrick Fitzgerald said he is so happy for the team.
"Quin's the only one who plays so all the others have spent a lot of time during lunch breaks training and learning the game, they're putting in so much time and effort, and they listened really well," he said.
"For them to go out and see all their hard work come to fruition is so good."
The girls have played 14 games this year undefeated, winning the regional and Hunter zone finals.
"Overall on the whole day, it was a sensational achievement by the whole team because everyone contributed something, it was fantastic for them," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said it's fantastic to have some good news to share with the community.
"For the local AFL community, I've played over 50 games for the Roosters myself and we've got plenty of connections here at school with the local footy club, we're trying to hopefully have a bit of good news for the local AFL community," he said.
