Readers are advised that this report may contain the names and images of deceased First Nations people.
Nadene McBride (Singleton Roosters FC) has been posthumously recognised as NSW/ACT's 2023 Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador for her incredible contribution to Australian football at her club and in the Hunter Central Coast region.
McBride was passionate about her football and wanted more women to play the game she truly loved.
The sheer joy she exuded when the team she coached, the Singleton Roosterettes, won their inaugural premiership in 2020 typified her love of football but also the fact women were on the field and competing.
Tragically McBride and her daughter Kyah, a talented AFL player herself, died along with other team members when the bus they were travelling in crashed at Greta on the night of June 11.
Ten people died in the crash and 25 people were injured - an accident that not only shattered the Singleton Roosters FC Club but the Singleton community and the wider AFL community.
Established in 2021, the nationwide AFLW Community Ambassador program recognises members from the football community who have been instrumental in facilitating and nurturing the remarkable growth of women and girls' football.
Each Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador receives a $1,000 grant from the Women's Football Fund to donate to the club of their choice and the opportunity to be involved in the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series. For Nadene McBride, this grant and opportunity will be presented to the Singleton Roosters, on her behalf.
AFL General Manager of Women's Football, Nicole Livingstone, said that the growth in popularity of women and girls football has been driven by the incredible contributions of so many, which is what the 2023 Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassador program sets out to recognise.
"A special call out to the family and friends of Nadene McBride, as well as all those from the Singleton Roosters and the Hunter Central Coast region who knew Nadene. Her contribution to the game and community was clearly profound and we know the community would be doing it tough. Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved Nadene.
Citation for Nadene McBride, NSW/ACT AFLW Community Ambassador 2023
Nadene was a driving force of women's football, having played a pivotal role in starting a women's team. She developed, coached and created a wholesome family environment that has nurtured so many at Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club. Nadene was a mentor to so many young girls and members of the club, supporting, encouraging, and developing talented sportswomen in their journey. She was the lifeblood of the club, the heart, and a part of everyone's family.
Nadene also played a pivotal role as the women's coordinator on the NSW Masters committee and was a key organiser and liaison between this social competition and the broader Masters program. "Nads" managed the NSW team last year in Adelaide and played for NSW at every National Carnival since Geelong in 2017. Beyond that though, Nads made a massive contribution to footy in general, especially in the Hunter region, having been a club president and coach, representative coach and coach in the Sydney Swans Academy.
Nadene, who sadly passed in June this year, has been postumously awarded the 2023 AFLW Community Ambassador for her passionate dedication to advancing football for women & girls.
