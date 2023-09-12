West Wallsend SFC 1-0 Singleton Strikers FC
Finals football descended on Johnston Park for the first time since 2019 on Sunday and it was worth the wait as West Wallsend scored a 1-0 win against Singleton to progress to the qualifying final.
A Matt Paul strike in the 81st minute was the difference on a day when the home side had the better of the chances. The Bluebells won a throw-in down the left near the corner flag and Wes Pryce sent it into the box towards his striker Kane Goodchild who flicked it on with his head before Paul reacted quickest to get onto the end of it and volleyed it home.
It was a deserved reward for the West Wallsend playing group, who produced a hard-working performance on the day and the side's coaching staff, following a smart tactical change midway through the second stanza to position Paul higher up the field.
Bluebells coach Bailey Cox was proud of his men for getting the job done and said the atmosphere in the dressing sheds after the match was electric as his side moved a step closer to a home grand final. He also labelled his side's second half performance as far more improved on the first.
"In the first half, Singleton had a couple of chances and we let them in a couple of times. Our first half wasn't as good as our second half," Cox said.
"Even though it wasn't our best performance in the first half, it wasn't terrible.
"I thought we were pretty on top of the game there in the second half. I was just waiting for us to score, but it took a while.
"We were pretty solid in defence all game. Our defence has actually been solid since Singo beat us 5-0 earlier in the year. It's been unreal and everyone is ripping in."
The defensive performance was even more impressive considering skipper Bryson Cox missed the game with a hamstring injury that he reaggravated at training on Thursday and Quinn MacNeill hobbled off injured early in the game.
Coach Bailey Cox said he was pleased that the "next-man-up" mentality at West Wallsend ensured they weren't negatively impacted by the reshuffle those injuries created, and he commended his side for getting the job done.
Singleton's coach Mick Jarvis was frustrated at the state of the pitch at Johnston Park, which he thought suited the way West Wallsend played football and had a significant impact on the result.
"It was a typical game out at Westy I suppose. It's very difficult to play football at Westy," Jarvis said.
"It was just typical. Every time we play them at Westy they just play long to Goody and hope they get a second ball off him because the ground is so bad you can't move the ball around properly.
"That's their football. They play the type of football that suits that ground and they get results from it. People like all types of football. I like to move the ball and for the ball to be played on the deck, not in the air.
"It's a results-driven game though, so whatever works. You can't knock them for it. They play the style of football that suits them and not us and they get the result from it, so I take my hat off to them.
"It was an arm wrestle, but as far as the physicality of the game and energy levels, our guys matched them player for player every time.
"If we got another crack on them on a pitch that suits us to move the ball around, I'd be more than confident."
West Wallsend's win saw them join premiers Toronto Awaba in this weekend's major semi-final at Lyall Peacock Oval. The winner of that match will progress to the grand final day and the loser will host the preliminary final the following weekend.
Singleton will now host South Cardiff in the minor semi-final this weekend as those two sides contest a do-or-die battle to qualify for the preliminary final.
