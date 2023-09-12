The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton will host South Cardiff in the minor semi-final this weekend as those two sides contest a do-or-die battle to qualify for the preliminary final

Updated September 12 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton Strikers lost to West Wallsend 0-1. Picture Michale Akrill
Singleton Strikers lost to West Wallsend 0-1. Picture Michale Akrill

West Wallsend SFC 1-0 Singleton Strikers FC

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.