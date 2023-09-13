The Singleton Argus
Singleton host South Cardiff in the minor semi-final this weekend to qualify for the preliminary final.

Updated September 13 2023 - 1:39pm, first published 1:38pm
Singleton Strikers lost to West Wallsend 0-1. Picture Michael Akrill
Finals football descended on Johnston Park for the first time since 2019 on Sunday and it was worth the wait as West Wallsend scored a 1-0 win against Singleton to progress to the qualifying final.

