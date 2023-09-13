Finals football descended on Johnston Park for the first time since 2019 on Sunday and it was worth the wait as West Wallsend scored a 1-0 win against Singleton to progress to the qualifying final.
A Matt Paul strike in the 81st minute was the difference on a day when the home side had the better of the chances.
The Bluebells won a throw-in down the left near the corner flag and Wes Pryce sent it into the box towards his striker Kane Goodchild who flicked it on with his head before Paul reacted quickest to get onto the end of it and volleyed it home.
Singleton's coach Mick Jarvis was frustrated at the state of the pitch at Johnston Park, which he thought suited the way West Wallsend played football and had a significant impact on the result.
"It was a typical game out at Westy I suppose. It's very difficult to play football at Westy," Jarvis told NorthernNSWFootball website. "That's their football. They play the type of football that suits that ground and they get results from it."
West Wallsend's win saw them join premiers Toronto Awaba in this weekend's major semi-final at Lyall Peacock Oval. The winner will progress to the grand final and the loser will host the preliminary final.
Singleton host South Cardiff in the minor semi-final this weekend to qualify for the preliminary final.
