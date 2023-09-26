NRL finals history

Here's a dive into the NRL Grand Final's history, a rundown of the standout records over time.

Every year, legions of rugby league enthusiasts congregate in front of televisions to witness the ultimate face-off between the two titans of the NRL in the Grand Final.



The ANZ Stadium in Sydney typically swells with over 80,000 zealous fans, while the television viewership easily transcends the 6 million mark. This event serves as the pivotal stage where the world's premier players vie for supremacy, leading to either a wave of elation or a gulf of disappointment.

Since its inception in 1908, the NRL Grand Final has gone through numerous transformations, providing spectators with myriad instances of team and individual prowess, and a roller-coaster of emotions spanning joy, despair, trepidation and thrill.



The evolution and impact of the NRL Grand Final: A historical perspective

In the year of 1908, rugby league history was written as the first-ever Grand Final took place. The South Sydney Rabbitohs clinched the inaugural New South Wales Rugby League premiership by defeating the Eastern Suburbs 14-12 at the Royal Agricultural Society Showground. Souths defended their title the following year, after Balmain refused to participate, displeased over the final being a prelude to a Kangaroos versus Wallabies match and, hence, did not appear.

South Sydney began the game with no opposition and were thus declared the premiers. Newtown disrupted Souths' dream of a three-peat in 1910, and subsequently, it was Easts' time to shine as they secured three victories between 1911 and 1913. Souths claimed their third Grand Final triumph in 1914, which was followed by Balmain's dominance with four wins in the next five years.

The Grand Final shifted to the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1916 before returning to the RAS Showground Sydney in 1926. Souths had a strong grip on the trophy during the 1920s and early 1930s. From 1926 to 1953, finals were played under the Argus system. Explicitly termed as the Grand Final from 1954, the championship match saw Souths seize their 15th and 16th titles against Newtown in 1954 and 1955, respectively.

An era of St. George's remarkable dominance followed, which lasted for eleven years before Souths brought it to a halt in 1967. Over the next decades, the competition saw expansion and diversification, with non-Sydney teams like Canberra and Illawarra joining in 1982, followed by Newcastle Knights and the first two Queensland teams, the Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast-Tweed Giants, in 1988.

1995 marked the transformation of the NSWRL into the Australian Rugby League, which soon faced competition from Rupert Murdoch's Super League. The year 1997 saw twin Grand Finals, with the ARL Grand Final won by the Newcastle Knights against the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, and the Super League Grand Final clinched by the Brisbane Broncos against the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks.

The ARL evolved into the NRL in 1998, with the first NRL Grand Final seeing Brisbane overcome Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. A record-breaking audience witnessed the Melbourne Storm's victory over the newly merged St George Illawarra Dragons in the 1999 NRL Grand Final at Stadium Australia in Sydney, marking a consolidated and powerful competition that has only grown over the passing decades.



Long hosted at Sydney Cricket Ground and Sydney Football Stadium, the Grand Final is now typically held at Stadium Australia, although the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated a shift to Brisbane in 2021.

Most premierships in the NRL

The South Sydney Rabbitohs hold the accolade for the highest number of premierships in the history of the NRL with a staggering 21 wins. Their inaugural victory dates back to the first Grand Final in 1908, and by 1932, they had recorded 11 premierships and six second-place finishes. The team also experienced a golden era from 1950 to 1971, amassing an additional nine premierships.

A prolonged period of championship drought followed, coupled with a contentious exclusion from the competition between 1999 to 2002 due to the aftermath of the Super League War. However, the Rabbitohs bounced back in 2014, securing a 30-6 win against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs to end their barren spell. In the 2021 NRL Grand Final, they had the opportunity to claim their 22nd premiership, but they narrowly lost to Penrith in a tight contest in Brisbane, with the final score of 14-12.

Most finals lost

The Sydney Roosters, previously known as Easts, hold the dubious distinction of having fallen short in the Grand Final the most number of times. In the initial two Grand Finals, they were outpaced by Souths, and have since experienced the sting of defeat on 15 separate instances.

This pattern persisted into the 21st century with the Roosters finishing as runners-up four times since the year 2000. However, they have turned the tide in recent years, clinching victories in their last three Grand Final appearances - 2013, 2018, and 2019 - thereby equalising their record to 15 victories against 15 losses in the Grand Final. The South Sydney Rabbitohs follow closely behind, having suffered defeat in the ultimate game 14 times.

Conclusion

The NRL Grand Final, a testament to the resilience, skill, and determination of countless athletes, is an event that has continually captivated audiences since its inception in 1908. It's a sporting spectacle that has steadily evolved, facing numerous challenges and milestones, to become a symbol of national pride and a crucial part of Australia's sporting calendar. Its history, filled with triumphant victories, heartbreaking losses, and unforgettable moments, serves as a reminder of the thrilling unpredictability and compelling narratives that make the sport of rugby league so uniquely captivating.