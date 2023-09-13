Travel by train to visit the Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre on Thursday 28 September 2023 and see four current exhibitions.
Everyone is welcome to join this trip to one of the best regional galleries in NSW. The trip is during school holidays - children and families are welcome.
On exhibition will be abstract works in the local collection curated by former gallery Director Brad Franks, plus photographs of Muswellbrook under cover of nightfall - intimate and reflective.
A playful display of papier-mâché hot air balloons made by Goodstart Early Learning, Muswellbrook explores the possibilities the future inspired by the classic Dr Seuss book 'Oh, the Places You'll Go!'. A series of new atmospheric and immersive works by artist Hanna Kay also on exhibition draws from seasonal cycles of nature in the Upper Hunter.
The free exclusive gallery viewing is organised by the Two More Trains for Singleton Group to highlight the benefits of more frequent train services to the Upper Hunter. The exhibition is free - all you need is an Opal card to travel on the train.
Everyone is welcome to attend. The train departs Singleton 5.34 pm on Thursday 28 September arriving at Muswellbrook Station at 6.04 pm. The return train departs Muswellbrook 7.24 pm arriving Singleton 7.55 pm. The train leaves earlier from Hamilton, Maitland, and other Hunter Line stations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.