Further road safety improvements will be rolled out along Putty Valley Road from next week, building on previous works by Singleton Council to upgrade conditions along the well-used residential and adventure tourism roadway.
KCE has been awarded the contract to upgrade an almost 2.5 kilometre section of Putty Valley Road at Putty that has been heavily damaged over time by vehicle use and wet weather.
The $2.03million project is being funded through the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Program and follows on the heels of a $1.3million upgrade to another section of Putty Valley Road in 2022 that was funded under round two of the same state government program.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said without NSW Government funding, conditions along regional roads like Putty Valley Road could not be improved as quickly or easily.
"We have been able to make real headway on addressing road safety conditions along Putty Valley Road thanks to NSW Government funding, work that we might not have otherwise been able to get to so quickly without," he said.
"Making these road safety improvements is not only important for the residents who live along Putty Valley Road but for local emergency services, like the Putty Rural Fire Brigade who is stationed there, and the countless visitors we get every year accessing the Wollemi National Park and other adventure opportunities in the area.
"These improvements, on top of the improvements we carried out in 2022, will make a real difference to residents and visitors to the Putty area."
Putty Valley Road is located in wilderness heartland, bordered by Yengo National Park and providing access to the world heritage listed Wollemi National Park, 4WD park Putty Valley Adventures plus other camping and adventure opportunities.
KCE is due to begin works on Friday 22 September. Work is expected to take six months to complete, up to mid-March 2024, weather permitting.
The works will include sealing and widening an almost 2.5km section of the road, drainage improvements, erosion, sediment and vegetation controls, and upgrades to road safety signage.
During the works, traffic controls will be in place. A traffic light will be in operation in addition to traffic controllers during certain times of construction.
