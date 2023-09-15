The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Walking and cycling around Broke to become easier with the extension of the Broke shared pathway

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A $740,000 shared pathway project will allow visitors and residents of Broke to walk and cycle between the village and its tourist hub.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.