A $740,000 shared pathway project will allow visitors and residents of Broke to walk and cycle between the village and its tourist hub.
Stage two of the Broke Shared Pathway project will see an additional 800 metres of path installed on Milbrodale Road from James Herbert Bridge to Hill Street, connecting key tourism businesses including cellar doors and accommodation venues with the Broke village.
A similar pathway along Hermitage Road at Pokolbin has been a major hit with visitors and locals so much so that Singleton Council has on its 'wish-list' funding for a cycleway between Hermitage Road and Branxton.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said with over 300 local residents and thousands of tourists visiting the Broke village each year, the extension to the shared pathway would provide opportunity for recreational walking and cycling, as well as provide an integral link between vineyards and accommodation venues to McNamara Park, which is extremely popular for campers and community events, as well as Broke Skate Park and the village store.
"The extension of the Broke shared pathway creates better links throughout the Broke village, and we are extremely pleased to have NSW Government Resources for Regions funding to enable this important project to be realised," he said.
"We know from the first stage of this project that simple community infrastructure like a shared pathway absolutely elevates the convenience, attractiveness, and overall liveability of the village not just for residents, but for visitors as well.
"This is a great outcome for connectivity and amenity in the township of Broke and is a fantastic starting point in linking the beautiful cellar doors and accommodation businesses along the Broke Fordwich Wine Trail back to the village centre."
Broke Residents Community Association Inc worked closely with Council on the successful Resources for Regions grant applications in round seven and round eight of the program to fund both stage one and two of the Broke Shared Pathway project. Mick McCardle, President of the Broke Residents Community Association Inc said the second stage of the shared pathway would deliver exciting outcomes for the local tourism industry following on from the success of stage one, which is busy every weekend with families.
"The shared pathway connection opens up more opportunities for people to experience cultural attractions like our cellar doors, connecting accommodation venues off Milbrodale Road back to the village centre," he said.
"While stage one of the project was centred around village amenity and providing a transport link for kids and their parents to walk or ride safely, this next stage is equally important and exciting as it starts to connect key businesses on the Broke Fordwich Wine Trail and will allow visitors as well as locals to experience our village on foot or on two wheels."
The project is expected to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.
The $740,210 Broke Shared Pathway extension project is funded by Round Eight of the NSW Government's Resources for Regions Program.
