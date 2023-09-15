The Singleton Argus
Singleton Fire & Rescue and RFS brigades attend a fire at Camberwell early Saturday morning

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 16 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:32am
Earlier this morning ( Saturday 16 September) just after 5:00am Singleton Fire & Rescue along with multiple Rural Fire Services brigades responded to an unknown fire located besides Glennies Creek Road, Camberwell.

