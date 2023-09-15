Earlier this morning ( Saturday 16 September) just after 5:00am Singleton Fire & Rescue along with multiple Rural Fire Services brigades responded to an unknown fire located besides Glennies Creek Road, Camberwell.
Fire & Rescue firefighters arrived to find a vehicle fully involved in fire and from that the fire was spreading to the adjacent grass and bush land.
Firefighters got to work with hose lines and BA to extinguish the car fire while containing the vegetation fire.
The vegetation fire was extinguished with the assistance of the Rural Fire Brigades.
REMINDER - please call 000 in the event of an emergency and not the local fire station.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.