It was the perfect time and the weather provided the perfect day for the second Slow Food Singleton Edible Garden Trail.
About 250 people took the opportunity to visit Singleton district gardens and chat with their owners about growing food - what works, what has failed and what's new in the garden.
There was plenty of sharing of ideas about growing food with particular interest in compost making, wicker beds and the current issues with pollination given the closure of our bee industry due to varroa mite infestations.
For the owners, of the 11 host gardens on the trail, it was a busy day but one they hope provided an inspiration for all those keen to produce their own food.
Helping to promote the event and the growing of local produce was ABC's Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis who made a quick visit to town on Saturday to learn how things are done in Singleton.
Costa said there was no better way to learn about growing food in Singleton than talking to those that are actually doing that work.
"We can show you veggie patches from across the country on Gardening Australia but the best advice comes from the locals - they understand local conditions the best," he said.
Slow Food Singleton president Sophie Nichols thanked Costa for his ongoing support for the Edible Garden Trail.
"We also want to thank everyone who came along and supported us on Sunday. It was an amazing turnout," Sophie said.
"I believe everyone learns so much from these types of events. I know talking to visitors to our garden that they can instil as much advice to us as we can to them. Sharing knowledge and ideas is part and parcel of the Slow Food movement."
