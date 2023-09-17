The Singleton Argus
Male driver air lifted by Westpac Helicopter Service after single motor vehicle accident at Jerrys Plains Road near Warkworth

Updated September 17 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 8:13pm
On Sunday afternoon (September 17) Singleton Fire & Rescue along with multiple Rural Fire Service brigades, Singleton Ambulance and rescue unit, Singleton Police, Hunter Valley Highway patrol and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a single vehicle accident at Jerry's Plains Road, Warkworth.

Local News

