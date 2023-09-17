On Sunday afternoon (September 17) Singleton Fire & Rescue along with multiple Rural Fire Service brigades, Singleton Ambulance and rescue unit, Singleton Police, Hunter Valley Highway patrol and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter responded to a single vehicle accident at Jerry's Plains Road, Warkworth.
Emergency services arrived to find a single vehicle had left the road with a sole male occupant trapped inside.
Fire & Rescue firefighters worked alongside Ambulance Rescue Operators to free the male from the vehicle.
The male was then air lifted to hospital via the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
