Among Elinor Bowman's fondest childhood memories was attending the annual Singleton Show where is used to play in the Town Band at the official opening, volunteer in the tea rooms and exhibit entries in the pavilion.
Today Elinor lives and works in Sydney but her connection to the Singleton show is as strong as ever and on the weekend that commitment was recognised when she was sashed the show's 2023 Young Woman.
"I grew up going to show with my family every year, Dad was on the gates, my brother and I were playing with the Town Band and Mum did the National Anthem," she said.
"It was such an important part of my childhood growing up in Singleton - I loved the Singleton Show.
"And now being able to represent that organisation is an honour and being able to promote the show movement and what it does is wonderful."
Singleton Show is run by the Northern Agricultural Association (NAA) and Elinor will now represent the NAA at the Zone 5 regional final of the Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Competition to be held in February 2024 in Lithgow.
But first she has a couple of big days coming up with the actual show to start on Friday and run through Saturday with local horse events held on Sunday.
She is very excited about the show which this year has not been impacted by a pandemic (cancelled in 2020 and 2021) and wet weather in 2022 that reduced the ring events.
Although the tea rooms are closed due to a much anticipated renovation Elinor said she would be busy helping out throughout the show assisting committee members in all the competition and in the pavilions.
"I am really looking to the show operating this year, at full capacity, not hampered by very wet weather," she said.
After finishing high school she studied a Bachelor of Law (Honours) and Bachelor of International Studies at Macquarie University where she was a recipient of the John and Yvonne Almgren Scholarship.
The 24-year-old always thought she would enter the Young Woman competition but COVID and then a year spent backpacking overseas meant this year was the year she could actually nominate.
Currently working for legal firm Gilbert & Tobin in their banking and finance division Elinor is enjoying the challenges of acquisitions and working on new renewable energy projects.
Apart from promoting Singleton Elinor is keen to see more woman her age become involved in the show movement.
"I just don't think it's on many people's radar and thats something I would dearly like to change," she said.
She is particularly pleased to be working alongside the NAA's first female president Deb Townsend.
""So I am hoping the Singleton community come along and support their local show as all the volunteers have worked so hard to make it a special event," she said.
