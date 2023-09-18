The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash closes Golden Highway in both directions at Cassilis

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Golden Highway is closed in both directions at Cassilis due to a multi-vehicle crash at Thompson Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.