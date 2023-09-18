The Singleton Argus
Home/Community News

Muswellbrook teenager and passionate country singer Imogen Hall has received a 2023 Variety Heart Scholarship

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:00pm
Muswellbrook's Imogen Hall a talented musician and a recipient of a Variety Heart Scholarship. Picture supplied
Seventeen year-old Imogen Hall sung before she could talk and the Muswellbrook teenager received her first guitar at the age of three and never put it down.

