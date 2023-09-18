The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton Strikers lose again, in final minutes of play, this time to South Cardiff in the minor-semi final at Howe Park

Updated September 19 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton Strikers were knocked out of the Northern League One competition in the minor semi final by South Cardiff at Howe Park. Picture supplied
Singleton Strikers were knocked out of the Northern League One competition in the minor semi final by South Cardiff at Howe Park. Picture supplied

South Cardiff are 90 minutes away from the grand final after they struck late to win the minor semi-final 1-0 away from home at Howe Park against Singleton Strikers on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.