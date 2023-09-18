South Cardiff are 90 minutes away from the grand final after they struck late to win the minor semi-final 1-0 away from home at Howe Park against Singleton Strikers on Sunday.
The Strikers were the more dominant side on the day and created more chances than the Gunners but the visitors netted the only goal of the game to get the job done.
Brendon King scored the winner in the 83rd minute when he ran on to a loose ball in the 18-yard box after Sam Modderno was tackled and both sides seemed to pull up as they expected a whistle. King reacted quickest and was able to find the back of the net.
South Cardiff was able to hold Singleton out to score their biggest win in years to progress to this weekend's preliminary final, which they will play at Lyall Peacock Oval against premiers Toronto Awaba.
The Gunners' coach Perry Mellon was proud of his side for getting the job done on what was likely the hottest day of the season.
"It was very hot. The drinks breaks were good, but we probably could have done with another one in each half. It was the same for both teams though. It didn't decide the game," Mellon said.
"I'm so stoked. Eight or nine weeks ago, if someone had of told us we'd be in the preliminary final, everyone would have bitten that person's hand off to take it. The boys are really happy to be where we are.
"We didn't play our best. It was probably a day where Singleton could have scored two or three goals and beaten us. But we hung in there, and our keeper (Isaac Terry) had a great game and made a few good saves early. We would have defended about 15 or 20 corners.
"We haven't had many clean sheets this year, and on a day where we probably didn't deserve to keep a clean sheet, we did.
"We got one on the counterattack with 10 to go and we sat in deep after that. Singleton missed a couple of half chances afterwards, but we kind of rode our luck.
"The goal we scored was our second shot on target too. We sucker-punched them for sure. Finals is about putting the ball in the back of the net, and we did what we needed to do."
The result saw Singleton's season come to an end. They placed third on the table after finishing the regular season with a thumping 7-0 win but were unable to score in the first two weeks of the finals series as they suffered back-to-back 1-0 losses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.