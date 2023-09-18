The Singleton Argus
Home/Community News

Mount Thorley Warkworth VPA funding program open for applications

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 19 2023 - 9:05am, first published 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Locals with an idea for a project that will benefit the community of Bulga and surrounds are being invited to apply for funds to make it a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.