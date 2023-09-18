Locals with an idea for a project that will benefit the community of Bulga and surrounds are being invited to apply for funds to make it a reality.
Round one of the 2023/2024 Mount Thorley Warkworth Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) Funding Program opened on Friday 15 September, giving residents, groups, and organisations with ideas for sustainable community projects an opportunity to have them funded.
Mount Thorley Warkworth VPA Community Committee chairperson and Mayor of Singleton, Cr Sue Moore said the funding program was a great way for the communities of Bulga and surrounds to benefit directly from VPA money.
"A great number of projects have been funded by the VPA since it was established in 2017, projects that ensure the village of Bulga continues to prosper now and into the future," she said.
"This funding program is a proactive approach to recognising the importance of mining but also minimising its impact in areas of our LGA directly affected by mining activities, like the historic village of Bulga.
"The VPA supports projects that increase economic growth and productivity in our communities that are affected by mining - projects that improve living standards, reduces social issues, promotes health and wellbeing, improves livability, and supports the community.
"I encourage anyone with a project that will benefit the community, whether its upgrading public amenities, an idea for programs or services or restoring a reserve, to apply for funding."
Singleton Council will receive a total of $6.6million as part of the Mount Thorley Warkworth VPA across 15 years, ending in 2031.
The Mount Thorley Warkworth VPA Funding Program is available for one off or ongoing projects that will have a positive and lasting impact in the communities of Bulga and surrounds.
The program has funded renovations to the Bulga Community Hall, renovations to Milbrodale Public School and the creation of a yarning circle, a new electronic message board at Bulga, the installation of a dump point and exercise equipment at Bulga Recreation Ground and road safety improvements to Welshs Road in Milbrodale.
It has also funded various plans and studies for improved community amenities including parks, pathways, and shared spaces, in addition to a feasibility study currently funded for establishing an equestrian centre in Bulga.
Eligible projects must be based or delivering the project in the Bulga and surrounds area.
Applications will close on Monday 16 October. Once closed, the proposed projects will be available for community feedback and will be made available on Council's website until 8 November.
Following the community feedback period, the Mount Thorley Warkworth VPA Community Committee will recommend a project or projects for approval at the December meeting of Council.
For more information about the Mount Thorley Warkworth VPA Funding Program, the funding parameters or to apply go to www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/mtwvpa or contact our Customer Service Team on T 02 6578 7290.
