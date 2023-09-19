The Singleton Argus
A 15 year campaign by Two More Trains for Singleton has acheived its name with the announcement two extra trains between Singleton and Newcastle will now be a permanent service

By Louise Nichols
September 19 2023 - 1:50pm
One has to admire the success of Two More Trains for Singleton, a small group of local residents, committed to improving the rail service between Singleton and Newcastle.

