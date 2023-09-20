Taking an artistic approach to learning about the dairy industry Singleton's Australian Christian College students have created their own Picasso cow.
Sudents from the junior school have spent Term 3 participating in a national education program, Picasso Cows, as part of NSW's $30 million Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program (SFIRP).
As part of the program, the school received a life-sized fibreglass cow that students the students have decorated as they learn about one of Australia's biggest agricultural industries through interactive learning journals, work sheets, games and quizzes.
Australian Christian College Singleton was one of seven chosen schools located in flood and storm affected Local Government Areas in NSW.
The Picasso Cows program is an initiative by Dairy Australia to provide the next generation of curious minds with a creative way to learn about one of Australia's most important agricultural industries - all the way from how farmers raise calves, to crafting delicious products, delivering milk sustainability to Australians, and dairy's role in a healthy diet.
Picasso Cows in NSW is funded by the Australian and NSW government's Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program. Since the storm and floods of February and March 2021, the ongoing wet weather, storms and floods continued to further impact many of those 330 farms located in the 78 impacted Local Government Areas (LGAs) across NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.