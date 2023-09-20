With the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EV) Singleton Council will install three new EV charging bays.
The new electric vehicle charging bays will be installed, on power poles, in Castlereagh Street, Townhead Cresent and York Street, Singleton.
There has been a 93 per cent increase in the registrations of electric vehicles in the Singleton LGA in the nine months to May 2023, taking total registrations to 29 vehicles.
Currently there are two EV charging stations in Singleton - one at Lancaster Motors and one at Singleton Heights Diggers (and there's also another one coming soon at Ampol Service Station in Singleton Town Centre.)
The new charging bays within the Singleton township are part of a state-wide infrastructure trial.
The Intellihub Streetside Charging Project will be trialled across nine local government areas across NSW, catering for EV drivers who live in apartments, townhouses or units that don't have access to EV charging on-site by utilising existing infrastructure.
The electric vehicle chargers will allow for convenient top-ups, as well as overnight charging.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said the project also had the potential to stimulate tourism and economic development opportunities.
He said the trial supported Council in delivering the objectives of Goal 11 under it's adopted United Nations Sustainable Development Goal within the Singleton Sustainability Strategy to drive innovation by increasing options for transportation in Singleton.
"At Singleton Council, we want to set the example for how we can all play a role in taking action now to benefit the people and local environment of Singleton into the future," he said.
"Part of that commitment is leading by example, and we know Singleton is a progressive community - there has been a 93 per cent increase in electric vehicle registrations in our LGA in the last ten months alone - and it's vital that we're part of the solution to encourage and support the adoption of electric vehicles in regional NSW."
Mr Fitzpatrick - Barr said with the Federal Government indicating that the transport industry is on track to be Australia's largest emitting sector by the end of the decade (National Electric Vehicle Strategy, 2023), the supply of EV infrastructure was a critically important step in achieving emissions reduction goals and net zero ambitions.
"Singleton is a key location between the lower Hunter, New England and beyond, and we're excited to take part in this trial that utilises streetside power poles," he said.
"We're playing our part in the solution to providing more charging infrastructure to increase the ease of electric vehicle charging, thereby supporting electric vehicle uptake to reduce emissions and improve the overall wellbeing of our community.
"Currently, there is limited infrastructure locally with just two charging points in Singleton, and this trial has the potential to stimulate tourism and economic development opportunities by giving owners of electric vehicles confidence that they can visit Singleton knowing they will have sufficient range and capacity to make the journey.
"Positioning charging facilities in proximity to our town centre provides opportunities to attract EV owners and increase the time their spending in our CBD, thereby stimulating local business outcomes."
To participate in the trial, Singleton Council has provided Intellihub with suitable sites for installation, provided traffic engineering advice, and will install road line markings, signage and temporary traffic management during charger installation.
To utilise the charging infrastructure, drivers simply need to download the Exploren App, and plug-in their own vehicle charging cable.
The Intellihub Streetside Charging Trial is funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). The trial will see the deployment of 50 electric vehicle chargers installed on streetside power poles across Australia.
For more information about the trial, visit https://arena.gov.au/projects/intellihub-street-power-pole-ev-charger-with-grid-integration/
