Smoke alarm alerts emergency services

On Wednesday (September 20) around 12:30 pm Singleton Fire & Rescue along with Singleton Ambulance and Singleton Police were responded to a smoke alarm operating at a residential property in Singleton Heights.
Fire & Rescue firefighters arrived to find the alarm operating due to heavy smoke in the property.
Breathing apparatus and a CO2 extinguisher were used to bring the fire under control. A small dog was also rescued by firefighters. The property was then ventilated using a positive pressure fan.
Advice for the community from Fire & Rescue remember - only working smoke alarms save lives.
