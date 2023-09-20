Bugla Bridge closed to traffic next week

Motorists are advised of temporary closures of Bulga Bridge on Putty Road at Bulga from next week to carry out essential flood repair and maintenance work.
Bulga Bridge was impacted by floods in 2022 and repair work is ongoing, including to the timber structure and replacement of the piers.
A temporary full bridge closure will be in place from 6am on Monday 25 September to 5pm on Friday 29 September. The bridge will be open for the October long weekend.
A second temporary full bridge closure will be in place from 6am on Tuesday 3 October to 5pm on Sunday 8 October.
A detour will be in place via Broke Road for motorists travelling from northeast and Milbrodale Road for motorists travelling from southwest.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the detour is expected to add around 30 minutes to travel times.
Following the closures, work on the bridge will continue to be carried out from 6am to 5pm on weekdays. Work may be carried out from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays when required.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
Locally watering hole the Bulga Tavern has posted on social media that it will be closed during the bridge repairs from Monday September 25 and reopening only for the long weekend.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
