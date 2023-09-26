As the dust settles on the 149th Singleton Show the event's organisers, the Northern Agricultural Association (NAA), are now preparing for their 150th show to be held same time, same place, in 2024.
After two cancelled shows due to COVID-19 and a disrupted event last year thanks to the prolonged wet weather, NAA president, Deb Townsend said the committee was very happy to be able to host a full program this year.
"And the community responded with record entries and good attendances across the Friday and the weekend," she said.
"The only real disappointment was the fact we had to cancel the Demolition Derby on Saturday evening as Singleton Fire & Rescue were called to an emergency and the event cannot be staged unless they are available.
"Otherwise it was the full program with the return of all the ring events which pleased all our horse competitors. Many of the horse competitors complimented us after the judging on the excellent judges who took their time to adjudicate and assist the juniors."
Ms Townsend, is the first woman to lead the NAA, and she wanted to thank all the NAA volunteers who work so hard throughout the year to maintain the showground and host many events at this wonderful facility.
Next big event will be the opening of the refurbished tearooms where work continues.
