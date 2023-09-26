The Singleton Argus
NAA is now preparing for their 150th show in 2024 - plenty to celebrate as history is made

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
September 26 2023 - 11:55am
Sophie McDonald, Elizabeth Watts, Ty Issanchon placegetters in the junior beef cattle judging competition with overjudge Travis Worth. Picture Louise Nichols
As the dust settles on the 149th Singleton Show the event's organisers, the Northern Agricultural Association (NAA), are now preparing for their 150th show to be held same time, same place, in 2024.

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

