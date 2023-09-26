What's on in Singleton and surrounds

Etching Rembrandt's Legacy
Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre, until November 19
Etchings by Rembrandt and master printmakers from history will come together in a special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre (SACC) this spring. This specially curated exhibition by Professor Ross Woodrow brings together more than 60 etchings to demonstrate the enduring attraction the medium has held for artists and collectors from Rembrandt's time to now. These historic etchings include a number from Professor Woodrow's own collection, amassed over the past 15 years and often serving as inspiration for his own printmaking. Visitors will be able to make direct links between the works by the etching masters exhibited as part of Etching: Rembrandt's Legacy and the supporting exhibition titled Potentially Symbolic Objects, which features a selection of etchings by Professor Woodrow along with the large copper plates used to make the etchings in the show.
D'Vine Long Weekend
September 30 to October 2
Presented by Around Heritage, discover what Hunter Valley's premium food and wine trail is all about this October long weekend. Book your experience at d-vine.com.au Event runs from 10am to 3pm each day.l 2/10/2023
Business Singleton
Infrastructure Luncheon
Friday November 3rd 2023. Singleton Diggers( York St. Singleton)11.30am - 2.00pm. Guest speaker is Dr Peter Cock, CEO of Newcastle Airport to speak at our Luncheon. Peter will be giving an overview of all things Airport including their catchment, flight network and Astra Aerolab. Also the international expansion and what that means for our region.
Social gardening
Bathurst Street
Visit Singleton Community Garden, 46 Bathurst Street on Sunday morning from 9am to 1pm for social gardening. It is free for members, and membership is $20 for the financial year which includes insurance coverage.
