Youngest ever Queen's Guide

Year 10 student at Singleton's Australia Christian College Grace Russell is the youngest ever recipient to win the Queen's Guide Award.
This is the highest award a young woman can work towards in Girl Guides and provides unparalleled opportunities to develop leadership skills and support the local community.
Having decided in 2017 when she was aged 10 that she would like to attain the Queen's Guide Award she completed hers in just two years - when often it can take three to four years to complete.
Now aged 16 Grace completed a range of life skill activities like knotting (where she crocheted 360 squares into a blanket for charity), packing her own bag for a five-day camping trip (where she learnt many outdoor skills) and leadership (where she led kids aged 7-10 in a variety of activities like crafts and helping them earn their own badges).
Grace described her favourite aspect of Girl Guides as camping, whether that be with our unit, division, region, state, NSW ACT & NT, national or in some cases international.
"My other favourite aspect of Girl Guides would be working with my Junior Leadership with Cessnock Junior Guides (7-10) and watching the girls grow, be empowered and be inspired to learn new things every week," she said
Asked what she would like to do once she finished high school Graces said "My dream is to go into education starting with going into education support and then after I know that teaching is what I want to do I want to go on and become a teacher."
