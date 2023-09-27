The Singleton Argus
Bulga Bridge on the Putty Road has reopened to traffic ahead of schedule, following a temporary full bridge closure, for essential maintenance work

Updated September 27 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:07am
Motorists are advised Bulga Bridge has reopened to traffic ahead of schedule following a temporary full bridge closure for essential maintenance work.

