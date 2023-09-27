Motorists are advised Bulga Bridge has reopened to traffic ahead of schedule following a temporary full bridge closure for essential maintenance work.
The bridge was expected to be closed until 5pm on Friday 29 September to allow work to be carried out on the timber structure.
A second bridge closure will be in place from 6am on Tuesday 3 October to 5pm on Sunday 8 October to allow work to continue on the timber structure.
Bulga Bridge was impacted by floods in 2022 and work is ongoing including repairing the timber structure and replacing the bridge piers.
A detour will be in place via Broke Road for motorists travelling from northeast and Milbrodale Road for motorists travelling from southwest.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead as the detour is expected to add around 30 minutes of extra travel time.
Following the closures, work on the bridge will continue to be carried out between 6am and 5pm on weekdays. On occasion work may be carried out between 8am and 1pm on Saturdays.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
