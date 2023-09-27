How small businesses are still winning in times of rising cost of living

Some small businesses are thriving due to their investment in digital marketing. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Skyrocketing living costs and soaring interest rates are part of daily life in 2023. In this environment, it may seem like an uphill battle for small businesses to thrive, or even survive. However, some astute entrepreneurs are not just weathering the storm but emerging as winners, thanks to their strategic investment in digital marketing.

Rising costs: a challenge turned opportunity

The rising cost of living is a pressing concern for individuals and businesses alike. Small business owners across Australia are grappling with higher overheads, from rent and utilities to employee wages. It's an economic challenge that can easily stifle growth and innovation for even established businesses.

However, CLIQ Marketing Content, one of Australia's premier digital agencies, sees this challenge as an opportunity. According to CLIQ's co-director Tim Buttery, "Innovative small businesses are uniquely positioned to pivot during these challenging times. With the right digital marketing strategies, they can not only weather the storm but also gain a competitive edge. What's needed is a solid strategy and commitment to that strategy.".

Digital marketing: more than a lifeline

In a landscape where cost-cutting is the norm, CLIQ Marketing Content stands out as a proponent of strategic spending. Instead of scaling back marketing budgets, CLIQ advises its clients to optimise and refine their digital marketing efforts.

"Digital marketing is a versatile tool," explains Tim. "It allows small businesses to reach their target audience effectively while maintaining cost efficiency. Paid search and search engine optimisation are two tools that can be employed together or in isolation to make the most out of ever-shrinking budgets."



Winning the market share

Small businesses that heed the advice of CLIQ Marketing Content are witnessing remarkable results. By maintaining a steady and well-crafted online presence, they are seizing the opportunity to capture market share from their competitors who are slashing budgets in response to economic pressures.

One of CLIQ's success stories is a car mirror replacement company in Sydney. Faced with a declining customer base due to the economic climate, they chose to double down on their digital marketing efforts. With CLIQ's guidance, they launched a refreshed paid search campaign coupled with a highly targeted landing page and enticing offer.

The results were nothing short of amazing. Total paid search budget was reduced by 33.33%, while the business' leads increased by 217%!

Where costs are the cage, adaptability is key

One of the key takeaways from CLIQ's strategy is adaptability. The economic landscape is ever-changing, and businesses must be prepared to pivot when necessary. "We work closely with our clients to continually assess and adjust their digital marketing strategies," notes Tim. "It's not a one-size-fits-all solution. Instead, it's about staying agile and responsive to market conditions. We stay in touch with our clients regularly, reviewing results month to month and making adjustments as we go."

Digital marketing: an investment, not an expense

While many small businesses see marketing as an expense, CLIQ and its clients view it as an investment. It's an investment in brand visibility, customer engagement, and ultimately, revenue growth. In times of economic uncertainty, such investments can pay off in dividends.

Tim sums it up by speaking to his experience, "Digital marketing isn't just about advertising; it's about building a brand, fostering customer loyalty, and securing a strong foothold in the market. Small businesses that understand this concept are the ones coming out on top."

As the cost of living continues to rise and interest rates fluctuate, small businesses that strategically invest in digital marketing are proving that they can not only survive but thrive. CLIQ Digital Marketing Agency's expert insights reveal that the key to success lies in adaptability, a commitment to online presence, and viewing digital marketing as a long-term investment.