Why trade marks matter: The essential guide to protecting your brand

Protect your business' brands with a trade mark. Picture Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Imagine pouring your heart, soul and savings into successfully developing your brand. The feelings of accomplishment and pride would be well-earned and incredibly gratifying.

Now imagine you discover someone blatantly copying your brand for their own financial gain. They've done none of the hard work and their inferior products or services are damaging your hard-won reputation.

What are your legal rights in this scenario? Could you have done more to prevent this in the first place? If you do not have a registered trade mark in place then the answer is: it's complicated and a resounding yes!

If you've underestimated the importance of registering a trade mark as a business owner or had it on your to-do list for a while, here's why it's time to take action.

Trade marks - not only for the rich and famous...

When most of us think of trade marks, we think of McDonald's famous golden arches or the renowned Louis Vuitton logo.

As multi-billion dollar companies it makes sense that they would legally protect their brand and financial interest with a trade mark, right? Is it really so important for small to medium enterprises to take the same steps, is it worth the time and investment?

In short, yes.

The size of your business and its annual earnings should not play a role in your decision on whether or not to trade mark your brand.

You never know what your future success might look like and your success, at every level, is worth protecting.

The many benefits of trade marking

Trad emarking your unique brand, the name of a product, or your services is not simply about legally claiming ownership.

Holding the rights to a trade mark means you control how it is used and can defend against unauthorised and improper use.

While you retain some rights without a trade mark in place (providing you can prove ownership), when it comes to dealing with infringers, a registered trademark is the gold standard.

Having a registered trade mark also helps prevent trade mark infringement allegations other companies may bring against you. The best form of trade mark defence is to be proactive and register your own trade mark.

No time for complicated applications?

If you're short on time, and let's face it, most business owners are, it can seem like a monumental task to get your trade mark registered.

There are several detailed steps involved including:



Determining if your trade mark is unique

Checking if you're eligible for trade mark protection

Researching possible conflicts with existing trade marks

Completing all necessary paperwork and more.

The good news is, that you do not have to do this yourself. As with many aspects of running a business, you can outsource this task.

A registered trade mark attorney can expertly handle your trade mark registration from start to finish.



Take charge & protect yourself by registering your trade mark

Your brand is your intellectual property and just like anything you own, deserves to be protected.

Ensuring your trade mark is properly registered with IP Australia not only helps your customers distinguish you from your competitors, but it affords you greater control.

You decide who can use your trade mark and in what context while also having a solid legal foundation from which to defend its misuse.

Registration of your trade mark can help deter copycats from using your reputation for their own gain. Helpfully, it also makes holding infringers accountable easier, potentially saving you time and money on costly litigation.

Additionally, you can boost the value of your brand, encourage greater trust within your industry and enjoy a stronger market position. All through simply registering your trade mark.