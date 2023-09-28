Conservationists have welcomed the NSW Labor government's decision to return landholder's water harvesting rights in coastal catchments to 10 per cent.
The previous Coalition government had increased those harvestable rights to 30 per cent in May 2022. NSW Water Minister Rose Jackson announced the decision this week to return the figure to 10 per cent.
Cutting the volume of rainfall runoff that can be collected by landholders has been criticised by the NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chair Phil Ryan who described the move called "a kick in the guts".
"This has absolutely nothing to do with the drying conditions we're seeing and everything to do with appeasing inner-city environmentalists who have no idea where their food comes from," Mr Ryan said.
"The dairy industry in NSW is already facing price pressure, a dry season ahead and cheap imports from New Zealand, and now the Water Minister is making it harder to be a dairy farmer.
"Short-sighted decisions like this, made without asking farmers what the practical impacts might be, puts enormous pressure on coastal agriculture and erodes trust in government."
Mr Ryan said while NSW Farmers policy was to secure a 40 per cent take of rainfall under Coastal Harvestable Rights, the previous government's position was progress to unwind the 'one size fits all' rules that governed the allocation and use of water resources.
"We were looking forward to greater opportunities for agriculture in a sustainable and beneficial way," Mr Ryan said.
Welcoming the decision to lower the harvestable rights Nature Conservation Council of NSW (NCC) say it will rectify the flawed coastal water harvesting laws that allowed for unsustainable volumes of water to be withheld from our waterways.
"This announcement could not have come at a better time. With climate change worsening and the effects of El Nino imminent, every drop of water counts." NCC acting CEO Dr Brad Smith said.
"The return of this critical water to the environment and downstream communities will give our coastal ecosystems a fighting chance at making it through what is set to be a very hot and dry El Nino period.
"The previous governments' changes to coastal harvestable rights worked to benefit a select few people upstream, at the expense of downstream communities and the environment.
"Maintaining this reckless reform would have risked more rivers and creeks in coastal catchments running dry, decimating our coastal ecosystems and depriving downstream communities of much-needed clean and accessible water."
