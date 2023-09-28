The Singleton Argus
Water harvesting rights for landholders in coastal catchments have been returned to 10% reversing the previous NSW Coalition's decision in May 2022 to increase them to 30%

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:38am
Conservationists have welcomed the NSW Labor government's decision to return landholder's water harvesting rights in coastal catchments to 10 per cent.

