Giving is weekly wrap of the Maitland fat cattle sale agent Rodney McDonald, Bowe and Lidbury described the sale as a tough one.
With prices, for most descriptions, having minimums below $1 Mr McDonald said buyers would love to pick up some bargains but there was no readily available paddocks to put the cattle in to grow out or fatten.
He then gave a stark price comparison on prices from 2022 to today with the average price of cattle through Maitland in September '22 selling for 540c/kg to gross $1598/hd whereas now the average price is 120c/kg to gross $360/hd.
He also noted that abattoirs were fully booked until November a fact that puts extra pressure on producers trying to offload cattle as their feed supplies dwindle.
The biggest price fall has occurred on the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator (EYCI)which has dropped 717c/cwt/kg in 12 months now sitting at 357.76c/cwt/kg. At the end of September 2022 the EYCI was 1074.78c/cwt/kg.
Processor cows are down 234c/kg with a similar drop in the price of heavy steers. For yearling steers and heifers there has been around a 380c/kg fall in liveweight prices.
The dramatic drop comes as the dry winter turns into a dry spring and the Bureau of Meteorology has declared that an El Nino is now having a major influence on our weather. El Nino is associated with hotter and drier weather.
Scattered storms on Tuesday and Wednesday evening delivered some rainfall the best being Singleton 19mm, Taree 7mm, Maitland and Kempsey 6mm.
