Early voting in the Voice referendum starts in Singleton on Tuesday 3 October at the Singleton Youth Centre in Pitt Street from 8:30am.
For voters in the Upper Hunter early voting will take place at Stan Thiess Memorial Centre, Victoria Park, Hill St from Saturday, 7 October 9:00am.
Singleton Youth Venue
Pitt Street
Tue 3 Oct - Fri 6 Oct: 8:30 am-5:30 pm
Sat 7 Oct: 9 am-4 pm
Mon 9 Oct - Thu 12 Oct: 8:30 am-5:30 pm
Fri 13 Oct: 8:30 am-6 pm
Sat 14 Oct: 8 am-6 pm
Stan Thiess Memorial Centre
Victoria Park, Hill St, Muswellbrook
Sat 7 Oct: 9 am-4 pm
Mon 9 Oct - Thu 12: Oct 8:30 am-5:30 pm
Fri 13 Oct: 8:30 am-6 pm
For more information: referendum at the Australian Electoral Commission.
