On a recent visit to Branxton there was a queue outside a burger shop in the main street as tradies, families and passers-by were all lining up ready to give their order.
Busy staff behind the window counter were preparing the burgers as fast as the orders arrived and these were not your everyday burgers as the specialty of the house is the dry aged cheeseburger.
Using ingredients made in the adjoining butcher shop, Hungerford Meat Co, the owner of both enterprises Michael Robinson, has created something truly special, in this town.
Eschewing the ordinary Michael is manufacturing and selling high quality meat products sourced directly from the producers, ideally as local as possible.
This former fine dining chef turned butcher and smallgood manufacturer is enjoying a business life based on food but one without the awful night hours of a chef or the need to staff and maintain a restaurant.
Hungerford Meat Co, Burgers by HMC and MR Charcuterie all operate from his restored butchers shop with the businesses employing 20 staff in various roles.
These enterprises provide him with the best place to be right now in his career and with that comes recognition of the food he is creating.
His customers and family might be big fans of his MR range of smallgoods and charcuterie but to truly benchmark his products he has, for a number of years, entered the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show.
And in this year's competition, for the first time, two of his brand MR Charcuterie products were awarded champion ribbons.
He won the Champion Dried/Cured Product - For its Mr Charcuterie Chilli + Fennel Lonza and Champion Other Charcuterie Product (Annual Trophy supported by NSW Food Authority) - For its MR Charcuterie Pate De Campagne Pork + Pistachio Terrine.
"It was great to be awarded the champion ribbons for the first time as its recognition at that level from the industry on the quality of the goods we are producing," he said.
"We have won a number of gold medals since we started to enter the competition but these extra awards are special."
He arrived in Branxton in 2016 following stints working as a chef at Becasse in Sydney and at restaurants in London and LA as well as in the Hunter Valley.
"The change from fine dining to butchering wasn't too difficult as I was often in charge of the meat in the restaurants," he said.
"My aim in these businesses is to source the ingredients directly from the producers and use every part of that product from primal cuts right through to black puddings and salami.
"Opening the burger outlet last year was part of making sure we could utilise the complete animal."
Given the smallgoods and charcuterie's reputation the products are wholesaled through outlets in Newcastle and Sydney as well as retailed directly through the butchers shop.
What's next for the business? Growing his farmer connections and perhaps some new new salamis.
In the meantime Michael is grateful for the local support for the businesses and the time he gets to spend with his family.
"Its so long ago since I worked as a chef I am now receiving cooking tips from my kids, who probably aren't too aware of my previous career," he said.
The Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) has announced the thirty-two Champion products of its 2023 Sydney Royal Fine Food Show, with this year's competition highlighting significant growth in both quality and quantity of entrants, and an industry trend towards alternative, health-conscious products.
Judged over a three-week period, and encompassing seven different competitions, this year's Sydney Royal Fine Food Show saw a range of newcomers and new products taking centre stage, with five first-time exhibitors receiving Champion Awards.
Sydney Royal Fine Food Show Committee Chair, Lachlan Bowtell, said the level of high-quality produce from first-time exhibitors has positive implications for the fine food industry well beyond these competitions.
"The Sydney Royal Fine Food Show provides an important platform for emerging talent to shine in a very active market, and an opportunity for small producers to have the playing field levelled against their larger competitors, as all products are tasted blind", Lachlan Bowtell said.
"A Sydney Royal medal provides small producers with a recognised mark of distinction, creating consumer confidence in the product, which helps to shape the overall quality of the product market, so it's a win for everyone involved".
