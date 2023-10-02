The Singleton Argus
Visitors to Lake St Clair can now enjoy a new playground along with new picnic shelters as upgrade works at the popular tourist destination continue

October 2 2023 - 12:55pm
There are even more reasons to head to Lake St Clair with an all-new custom playground and four new picnic shelters now open at the popular boating, camping and fishing hot spot.

