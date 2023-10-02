There are even more reasons to head to Lake St Clair with an all-new custom playground and four new picnic shelters now open at the popular boating, camping and fishing hot spot.
Delivered in time for the school holidays, the playground will provide an extra element of fun and adventure to families visiting Lake St Clair in addition to the leisure and water activities already on offer.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning said the playground was a key item in the Lake St Clair Recreation Park improvement program and has been designed to enhance the visitor experience.
"Council has made many improvements to Lake St Clair since adopting a Plan of Management for the site in 2018 but the focus has always been about improving the amenity of the Park while preserving its unique primitive recreational appeal," he said.
"The design of this new playground is reflective of the Lake and its surrounds. It blends in with the natural landscape but provides more out-of-water adventure and socialisation opportunities for not just children but the entire family.
"With the installation of a RV dump point in June, making Lake St Clair more accessible to caravanners, the addition of the playground and four new picnic shelters, we anticipate that the Park will become even more popular to families and campers.
"With bookings filling fast for the rest of the school holidays, we already know these works are a worthwhile investment."
The playground has been constructed between the camp kitchen and kiosk at the northern end of the Park, accompanied by two new picnic shelters. Another two have been built closer to the waterfront.
To reflect the natural landscape of Lake St Clair Park, the playground has been built using timber while the safety rubber around the play equipment is blue and green.
The playground features a basket swing, accommodating children of all ages and abilities, a spin surfer, slides and a two-storey tower that gives users a chance to take in the scenic views.
The $627,000 playground and picnic shelters have been funded by the NSW Government and Council.
The playground is the latest improvement made to the Park since the Plan of Management was adopted, which has also included a wastewater system upgrade, boom gate and dump point installation and replacement of picnic tables and shelters.
"These projects have made a huge difference to the amenity at Lake St Clair and has opened the Park up to even more families and campers," Mr Fitzpatrick-Barr said.
