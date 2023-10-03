Early voting in the Voice referendum started in Singleton on Tuesday 3 October at the Singleton Youth Centre in Pitt Street.
Despite the weather conditions, high temperatures and strong westerly winds, there was a steady stream of voters through the Centre, and as is typical in communities like Singleton, visiting the polling booth also provided a chance to catch up with friends and neighbours.
When the Singleton Argus visited only supporters of the Yes vote were in attendance including lifetime Singleton resident Brian Leighton.
Mr Leighton said he found it hard to understand why such a simply change to the constitution, recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and providing them with a Voice, wasn't universally accepted.
"This referendum has become caught up in politics which is a shame," he said.
"As a child in Singleton I saw such appalling treatment and discrimination against Aboriginal people. They were forced to live on the St Clair Mission or on land described as the blackfella camp at Redbournberry.
"I clearly remember a returned serviceman named Edwards, who applied for a housing commission home in town around 1950, there were stories in the Argus. Because he was Aboriginal he was denied a home. Even support from the RSL couldn't change the outcome. So shocking - so please vote Yes."
For voters in the Upper Hunter early voting will take place at Stan Thiess Memorial Centre, Victoria Park, Hill St from Saturday, 7 October 9:00am.
Singleton Youth Venue
Pitt Street
Tue 3 Oct - Fri 6 Oct: 8:30 am-5:30 pm
Sat 7 Oct: 9 am-4 pm
Mon 9 Oct - Thu 12 Oct: 8:30 am-5:30 pm
Fri 13 Oct: 8:30 am-6 pm
Sat 14 Oct: 8 am-6 pm
Stan Thiess Memorial Centre
Victoria Park, Hill St, Muswellbrook
Sat 7 Oct: 9 am-4 pm
Mon 9 Oct - Thu 12: Oct 8:30 am-5:30 pm
Fri 13 Oct: 8:30 am-6 pm
For more information: referendum at the Australian Electoral Commission.
