Young Alex Standen couldn't contain his joy at winning the Singleton Tidy Towns Lollie Guessing Competition Prize and was surprised at just how heavy 471 lollies could be.
When asked whether he would be sharing his win he replied yes and very quickly said he would have to watch his Dad who apparently has a very sweet tooth. Alex was also successful with his entries in the Lego
Competition. Singleton Tidy Towns has run their free Lollie Guessing Competition in the Horticultural Pavilion for a few decades.
President Lyn MacBain said "It is also making some of us feeling our age when parents are now heard saying I always tried to guess when I was a kid too and one who reminded us that she had won the competition she was about nine".
"It makes our day watching little and big ones using various calculations to determine their number which ranged from 110 to 10,000 this year."
