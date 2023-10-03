The Singleton Argus
Alex Standen couldn't contain his joy at winning the Singleton Tidy Towns Lollie Guessing Competition Prize and was surprised at just how heavy 471 lollies could be

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
October 3 2023 - 2:41pm
Singleton Tidy Town's president Lyn MacBain and Alex Standen winner of the Tidy Town's Singleton Show lollie counting competition. Picture supplied
Singleton Tidy Town's president Lyn MacBain and Alex Standen winner of the Tidy Town's Singleton Show lollie counting competition. Picture supplied

Young Alex Standen couldn't contain his joy at winning the Singleton Tidy Towns Lollie Guessing Competition Prize and was surprised at just how heavy 471 lollies could be.

