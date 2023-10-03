The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

This week the main north rail track will be closed from Tuesday October 3 through to Friday October 6 for maintenance work

October 3 2023 - 3:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out a major maintenance shutdown of the Hunter Valley Network from Newcastle to Ulan and Turrawan near Narribri from Tuesday, October 3 through to Friday, October 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.