The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out a major maintenance shutdown of the Hunter Valley Network from Newcastle to Ulan and Turrawan near Narribri from Tuesday, October 3 through to Friday, October 6.
Buses will replace passenger services during the shutdown.
ARTC Acting Group Executive Hunter Valley Clinton Crump said the shutdown is required to carry out 116 jobs which will keep the network running safe and efficiently.
"During this maintenance shutdown we will be rolling out a large scope of work including track reconditioning, track resurfacing and grinding, bridge upgrade works as well as general upkeep so we can ensure the network continues to operate at its best," said Mr Crump.
"We're going to carry out important track formation works at Gunnedah, Quirindi, Belford and Yarrawa, as well as rerailing at three sites around Muswellbrook.
"There will be a level crossing closure at Henry Street in Quirindi, with traffic control and detours in place. As well as the commencement of works on an 18-month bridge replacement project at The Gap, just west of the township of Werris Creek.
"We will have signage and traffic control in place at any locations where motorists may experience short delays due to minor crossing works or adjacent corridor works."
Mr Crump reassured the community these works will be completed as safely and efficiently as possible with work starting from around 8:30pm on Tuesday, 3 October and concluding at 8:30pm on Friday, 6 October.
"We apologise for any disruption or inconvenience and thank the community for its support and patience while these essential works are taking place."
Alternative bus services will be provided for impacted passenger services, and details and schedules can be found at the Transport NSW website. Information on road closures and alternative routes can be found at livetraffic.com
Up to date information regarding any changes to these works can be found here: Track Work - ARTC and for additional information please can contact ARTC's Enviroline on 1300 550 402.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.