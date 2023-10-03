What's on in Singleton and surrounds

Etchings by Rembrandt and master printmakers from history will come together in a special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre this spring. This specially curated exhibition by Professor Ross Woodrow brings together more than 60 etchings to demonstrate the enduring attraction the medium has held for artists and collectors from Rembrandt's time to now. These historic etchings include a number from Professor Woodrow's own collection, amassed over the past 15 years and often serving as inspiration for his own printmaking. Visitors will be able to make direct links between the works by the etching masters exhibited as part of Etching: Rembrandt's Legacy and the supporting exhibition titled Potentially Symbolic Objects, which features a selection of etchings by Professor Woodrow.