What's on in Singleton and surrounds

Small Business workshop
The Central Bar and Kitchen on Tuesday, October 10.
The first of the Small Business Month workshops, From Idea to Investment to Income, will be held at The Central Bar and Kitchen on Tuesday 10 October. To be delivered by The Business Centre, this workshop will help entrepreneurs learn how to successfully fund and take their next business idea to market in three steps.
Etching Rembrandt's Legacy
Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre, until November 19
Etchings by Rembrandt and master printmakers from history will come together in a special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre this spring. This specially curated exhibition by Professor Ross Woodrow brings together more than 60 etchings to demonstrate the enduring attraction the medium has held for artists and collectors from Rembrandt's time to now. These historic etchings include a number from Professor Woodrow's own collection, amassed over the past 15 years and often serving as inspiration for his own printmaking. Visitors will be able to make direct links between the works by the etching masters exhibited as part of Etching: Rembrandt's Legacy and the supporting exhibition titled Potentially Symbolic Objects, which features a selection of etchings by Professor Woodrow.
Business Singleton
Infrastructure Luncheon, Friday, November 3
This month's Business Singleton luncheon guest speaker is Dr Peter Cock, CEO of Newcastle Airport. Peter will be giving an overview of all things airport including their catchment, flight network and Astra Aerolab. Also the international expansion and what it means for our region. The lunch at Singleton Diggers (York St. Singleton) runs from 11.30am-2pm.
Social gardening
Bathurst Street
Visit Singleton Community Garden, 46 Bathurst Street on any Sunday morning from 9am to 1pm for social gardening. It is free for members, and membership is $20 for the financial year which includes insurance coverage.
