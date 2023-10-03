The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News
What's on

What's on in Singleton and surrounds

Updated October 4 2023 - 10:43am, first published 9:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Singleton Councils Industry Workforce Program Construction Industry Roundtable in May 2023.
Singleton Councils Industry Workforce Program Construction Industry Roundtable in May 2023.

Small Business workshop

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.