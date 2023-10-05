Fourteen months after devastating floodwaters hit Broke the main road linking the village to Singleton - Broke Road has reopened.
In mid July 2022, a near record flood from the Wollombi Brook, that passes through the village, sweep all before it causing severe damage to homes, infrastructure and the region's vineyards and tourist operations.
Power and water supplies were cut for days and many residents were forced to evacuate as their homes were flooded and made uninhabitable.
Broke Road was sweep away on the edge of the village cutting the link between Broke and Putty Road the main access route between Broke and Singleton.
A temporary access road was a number one priority for the recovery work once the floodwaters had receded.
This week the Broke Road repairs were completed and the road reopened.
The $1.8million project, funded by Transport for NSW's Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangement, commenced in July and included the installation of new culverts, water main replacement and resurfacing of the road.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services praised the patience of the local community as Council worked with the state government on rebuilding the road to ensure it could withstand further natural disasters.
With the flood damaged roadway now replaced, the Broke Road sidetrack has been closed to traffic.
"The reopening of this road is fantastic news for residents of Broke, Paynes Crossing, Milbrodale and beyond, and of course for visitors, who have been using a side track for the last year and during the remediation works," he said.
"I would like to extend a big thank you to local residents for your patience as these works were completed with the road now rebuilt following the devastation from last year's flooding event."
Almost $6million is being injected to repair the local road network in the Bulga, Broke, Milbrodale and Paynes Crossing villages following widespread damage during the July 2022 flooding event.
Access to disaster funding, material availability and lengthy approval processes from other levels of government have impacted timelines for these projects.
