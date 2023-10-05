The Sydney Conservatorium of Music Brass Ensemble will be in conert at All Saints Church, Singleton on Tuesday 10 October starting at 7:00 pm.
The Sydney Conservatorium of Music is proud to feature some of Australia's finest young brass players performing an eclectic program of Australian and traditional brass repertoire under the direction of Scott Kinmont, Associate Principal Trombone with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.
Since winning the position of Associate Principal Trombone with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the age of 20, Scott Kinmont has established himself as one of Australia's leading brass players and teachers.
He was previously Principal Trombone of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and he has performed with orchestras throughout Australasia and in Europe, and is a member of the Australian World Orchestra.
As a soloist, he holds the unusual distinction of winning international solo competitions on both the trombone and the euphonium - the UMI International Trombone Competition in the US in 1993 and the Tubamania International Euphonium Competition held in Australia in 1999.
Commenting on the concert Mr Kinmont said "We are looking forward to presenting programs of music from over five centuries for brass and organ. These instruments have been central to important celebrations and events throughout western history and when they are brought together the effect is truly are-inspiring."
"Seeing how composers from sixteenth century Venice, nineteenth century Germany and twentieth century France is fascinating and reveals as much about their times as a dozen books on the subject.
"If you doubt the power of music to move the human spirit, watch any movie you like and turn the music off."
He said there is nothing quite like the thrill of a live performance - be it sport, music, drama, or whatever our individual passions lead us to.
Date: Tuesday 10 October
Venue: All Saints Church, 40 High Street, Singleton
Time: 7:00 pm
Free entry. Seats can be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/sydney-conservatorium-brass-
ensemble-tickets-710708266557?aff=oddtdtcreator
Walkups welcome
