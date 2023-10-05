The Singleton Argus
The Sydney Conservatorium of Music Brass Ensemble will be in concert at All Saints Church, Singleton Tuesday October 10 from 7:00pm

October 6 2023 - 10:09am
Sydney Conservatorium of Music Brass Ensemble concert in All Saints Church, Singleton on Tuesday. Picture supplied
Sydney Conservatorium of Music Brass Ensemble concert in All Saints Church, Singleton on Tuesday. Picture supplied

The Sydney Conservatorium of Music Brass Ensemble will be in conert at All Saints Church, Singleton on Tuesday 10 October starting at 7:00 pm.

Local News

