Vale James (Jim) Porteus

He played soccer with skill and determination in his younger years and in 1956 his team Cessnock City (now Cessnock Hornets) won the the State League Cup. Another member of that team and friend of Jim's was Jack Lennard who played for Australia. Jim coached his son's Joe junior team at he Singleton Strikers to a premierships in 1981 and 1982. He also enjoyed his golf and of course his backyard cricket.