Singleton hosts U15s Girls Country Youth Championships

With Howe Park and Cook Park looking a treat for the start of the cricket season representative junior girls cricket players made the most of the conditions and the highly variable temperatures from highs 30s to low 20s.
The NSW U15s Girls Country Youth Championships were held in Singleton last week.
Ten teams from across the state competed in the four day event. Top teams were Illawarra and Western who were undefeated in seven games each.
Northern Inland Bolter's fast bowler Brooke Moran took 5/3 in four overs.
Hunter Valley player Caoimhe Bray scored 123 not out from 49 balls against Riverina in a superb display of batting.
