It's been 24 years since a referendum was held in Australia so for voters it's either going to be their first, or the first in a long time.
The 2023 referendum will ask Australians whether to recognise First Nations people in the constitution through a Voice to Parliament.
About 6.4 million people will be voting in their first federal referendum on October 14 - based on age alone.
With that comes questions, so here is ACM's guide to the referendum process.
Yes, like elections, voting in referendums is compulsory for all Australian citizens aged 18 and over.
Where to vote in the Upper Hunter on Saturday 14 October 8:00am to 6:00pm
Early voting centres in Singleton and Muswellbrook remain open daily (Tues, Wed, Thurs) 8:30am to 5:30am and until Friday 6:00pm evening at:
Singleton Youth Centre- Pitt Street
Stan Thiess Memorial Centre - Victoria Park, Hill St, Muswellbrook
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.