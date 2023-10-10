What's on in Singleton and surrounds

Memorial Service
Singleton Showground Saturday, October 21 11:00am
The service will be an opportunity to acknowledge and bring together those who have been affected by the accident, including family and friends of loved ones whose lives were lost, those who survived, and the first responders including emergency services personnel. The bus crash, which tragically claimed the lives of 10 individuals on June 11 and injured many more, has touched the lives of countless Australians. Members of the community are encouraged to attend the public Memorial Service to show their support and gather in solidarity on this difficult journey. A ticket is not required to attend, and the event will be live streamed on the NSW Government website. Following the service, a free communal barbecue in partnership with local charitable organisations will be hosted at the showground, as an opportunity to continue providing comfort and support for all.
Probus Month
Singleton Probus are having an information day at Singleton Diggers on the 17th October 2023 from 10am till 12 for anyone interested in joining to come along and talk to members of both the Ladies and Men's clubs about their activities and the benefits of joining an organisation an over 55 years or retired group of people for fun friendship in retirement.
Etching Rembrandt's Legacy
Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre, until November 19
Etchings by Rembrandt and master printmakers from history will come together in a special exhibition at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre this spring. This specially curated exhibition by Professor Ross Woodrow brings together more than 60 etchings to demonstrate the enduring attraction the medium has held for artists and collectors from Rembrandt's time to now. These historic etchings include a number from Professor Woodrow's own collection, amassed over the past 15 years and often serving as inspiration for his own printmaking.Visitors will be able to make direct links between the works by the etching masters exhibited as part of Etching: Rembrandt's Legacy and the supporting exhibition titled Potentially Symbolic Objects.
Business Singleton
Infrastructure Luncheon, Friday, November 3
This month's Business Singleton luncheon guest speaker is Dr Peter Cock, CEO of Newcastle Airport. Peter will be giving an overview of all things airport including their catchment, flight network and Astra Aerolab. Also the international expansion and what it means for our region. The lunch at Singleton Diggers (York St. Singleton) runs from 11.30am-2pm.
