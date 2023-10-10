What's on in Singleton and surrounds

The service will be an opportunity to acknowledge and bring together those who have been affected by the accident, including family and friends of loved ones whose lives were lost, those who survived, and the first responders including emergency services personnel. The bus crash, which tragically claimed the lives of 10 individuals on June 11 and injured many more, has touched the lives of countless Australians. Members of the community are encouraged to attend the public Memorial Service to show their support and gather in solidarity on this difficult journey. A ticket is not required to attend, and the event will be live streamed on the NSW Government website. Following the service, a free communal barbecue in partnership with local charitable organisations will be hosted at the showground, as an opportunity to continue providing comfort and support for all.