Cook Park's continued transformation now includes multiple tiered seating structures at the junior rugby league and AFL fields and netball courts.
And during last week's NSW Country U15s Girls Cricket Championships when the heat arrived the new covered seating at the rugby fields proved very popular.
The accessible seating structure at the junior rugby league fields and tiered seating plus awning extension at the AFL and cricket grounds completes the $700,000 Cook Park tiered seating project.
The project was funded by the NSW Government's Resources for Regions and Local Roads and Community Infrastructure grants programs.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said the three new seating structures were a great addition to the facilities at Cook Park.
"These infrastructure upgrades were much needed to our largest sporting facility, and it enhances Cook Park's status as one of the leading sporting venues in our region," he said.
"Council has worked closely with each of the netball, AFL and junior rugby league clubs to design seating that suited each of their needs.
"They're all concrete, so they will last for years to come, and have shade, which is important as we come into the hot summer months. Not only are these structures an asset to each of the sporting clubs, but to members of the wider community that enjoys time in Cook Park."
Already the accessible tiered seating structure at the junior rugby league fields has been in use, with participants and spectators to the Under-15 Girls Country Youth Championships seen enjoying the structure during the competition last week.
Seating is not the only improvements being made to Cook Park.
Works are underway to rehabilitate all 12 netball courts, construct a new athletics administration building, the design of which also includes tiered seating, and improve the lighting for athletics and junior rugby league.
Construction to extend the AFL clubhouse in Cook Park is also due to begin in mid-2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.