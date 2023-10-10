The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Tiered covered seating completed at junior rugby fields and it proved popular during last week's junior cricket carnival

October 10 2023 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cook Park's continued transformation now includes multiple tiered seating structures at the junior rugby league and AFL fields and netball courts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.