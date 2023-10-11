A man has been charged following an investigation into a fire at Hunterview last week.
About 3.50pm on Tuesday 3 October 2023, emergency services were called to Monterey Circuit, Hunterview, following reports of a grassfire.
Officers from the Hunter Valley Police District and State Crime Command's Financial Crime Squad's Arson Unit commenced inquiries into the incident under Strike Force Tronto.
About 3.45pm yesterday (Tuesday 10 October 2023), a 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to Singleton Police Station.
He was charged with intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread.
The Singleton man was refused bail to appear before Scone Local Court today (Wednesday 11 October 2023).
Inquiries under Strike Force Tronto continue.
