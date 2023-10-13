Upper Hunter voters headed to the polls on Saturday to have their say on whether they support a change to the constitution.
All Australians will be asked to vote on the following question:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
At Kirkton Public School this morning there was a steady stream of voters coming to cast their opinion on the Voice referendum.
Greeting them at the front gate was Branxton's Andrew Clifton who was handing out information supporting the Yes campaign.
He said the polls had made him somewhat despondent about the outcome of the referendum.
"But today at Kirkton and the response I am receiving it has lifted my spirits," he said.
"We have to remain hopeful."
Similar sentiments was expressed by Yes supporters at the biggest polling booth in the Upper Hunter at Singleton Heights Public School where Yes supporters said the felt a positive vibe on Saturday.
Of note across the the polling booths visited by the Singleton Argus on Saturday was the absence of any No supporters handing out leaflets or greeting voters.
David Williams who has spent the past two weeks handing out information for the Yes campaign at the early polling centre in Singleton and today at Singleton Heights said he has been asked on numerous occasions where the the No people are.
"I respond that I have no idea as I am supporting the Yes campaign," he said.
Unlike this year's state election the number of voters on Saturday was way down especially at the bigger centres where queues were non existent.
The biggest attraction on Saturday morning, in Singleton ,appeared to be the Elizabeth Gates Nursing Home annual fete.
Where to vote in the Upper Hunter
Voting centres will be open from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, October 14.
