The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Upper Hunter casts its vote on the Voice to Parliament referendum

By Louise Nichols
Updated October 14 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Clifton. Branxton was at Kirkton Public School on Saturday morning supporting the Yes campaign.
Andrew Clifton. Branxton was at Kirkton Public School on Saturday morning supporting the Yes campaign.

Upper Hunter voters headed to the polls on Saturday to have their say on whether they support a change to the constitution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.