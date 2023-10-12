Motorists are advised of the temporary overnight closure of the Golden Highway near Whittingham next week to complete building a new roundabout.
This new roundabout connects motorists from the Golden Highway to the New England Highway and new flyover bridge.
The Golden Highway will be closed between the New England Highway and Range Road to complete this work from 7pm to 6am from Monday 16 to Saturday 21 October.
Motorists will be detoured via Range Road and the New England Highway, with work expected to be complete by 6am on Sunday 22 October, weather permitting.
The detour is expected to add up to 10 minutes of extra travel time so motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
