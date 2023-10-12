The Singleton Argus
Changed overnight traffic conditions on Golden Highway from New England Highway to Range Road starting Monday 16 October

Updated October 13 2023 - 9:25am, first published 7:54am
Motorists are advised of the temporary overnight closure of the Golden Highway near Whittingham next week to complete building a new roundabout.

