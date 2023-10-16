Infrastructure and rebuilding projects in Singleton and Muswellbrook are among those to receive $9,542,703 in funding through the jointly-funded Infrastructure Betterment Fund and Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Package - Community Assets Program.
The Infrastructure Betterment Fund is focused on building back essential public assets, such as roads, bridges and drainage and public facilities impacted by the storm and flood events in 2022.
Dan Repacholi MP, Federal Member for Hunter said "The Albanese Government is committed to the ongoing recovery of flood impacted communities.
"The breadth of projects receiving funding represents our commitment to improve our regions and ensure no one in the Hunter is left behind. "By investing in better designs and better materials, we can make sure local roads, schools and drainage systems are built to last, and better withstand future natural disasters."
Singleton and Muswellbrook Projects include
Tennis players in Singleton have scored a straight sets win with Council successful in a $1million grant lobbed in by the NSW and Federal Governments to refurbish courts at Howe Park.
All six synthetic courts at the facility will be renovated, including stormwater and electrical system upgrades, following two major flooding events in February and June 2022.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said the funding hit was a giant boost for tennis players in Singleton.
"These courts are well-used by our community, and it is vital they are upgraded to meet standards and allow local players to stay health, active and connected," he said.
"Following multiple flooding events last year, the subbase of the courts were significantly damage, and we are extremely grateful to the NSW and Australia governments for their support.
"Sport and recreation across Singleton is getting gold medal attention with over $10million invested throughout last financial year and this financial year across a wide net of projects to upgrade facilities across our local government area, including seating, lighting, playing surfaces and even new clubhouses.
"Council recognises the value of sport and recreation in supporting the wellbeing of our community, and we're proactively taking action to provide the highest quality facilities for our residents."
Following project initiation and procurement phases, construction at Howe Park is due to commence in May through to September 2024 (subject to contractor availability).
The Community Assets Program (CAP), under the 2022 Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program, is co-funded by the Australian and NSW Governments. The $70 million Community Asset Program aims to support the social recovery of eligible storm and flood affected local government areas (LGAs) by providing funding for the repair, restoration and betterment of community infrastructure such as parks, playgrounds, walkways and places of cultural heritage, all of which contribute to a community's sense of wellbeing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.