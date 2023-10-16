The Singleton Argus
Home/Latest News

Singleton and Muswellbrook LGA's to receive more than $4million from the Infrastructure Betterment Fund and Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Package - Community Assets Program

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated October 16 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Infrastructure and rebuilding projects in Singleton and Muswellbrook are among those to receive $9,542,703 in funding through the jointly-funded Infrastructure Betterment Fund and Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Package - Community Assets Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Singleton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.